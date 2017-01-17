Fallen trooper Kenneth Velez to be ho...

Fallen trooper Kenneth Velez to be honored with highway sign along Interstate 90

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

A stretch along Interstate 90 in Cuyahoga County will be named in honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez, who was killed during a traffic stop on the highway last year. A sign is expected to be put up later this year between Warren Road and Hilliard Boulevard, near where Velez, 48, of Lorain was killed Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan 13 avatar 1
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan 9 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan 5 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Dec 30 Realtalk 25
Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07) Dec 30 Realtalk 20
News Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14) Dec 30 Realtalk 3
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC