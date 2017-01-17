Fallen trooper Kenneth Velez to be honored with highway sign along Interstate 90
A stretch along Interstate 90 in Cuyahoga County will be named in honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez, who was killed during a traffic stop on the highway last year. A sign is expected to be put up later this year between Warren Road and Hilliard Boulevard, near where Velez, 48, of Lorain was killed Sept.
