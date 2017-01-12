EPA awards $200,000 to Lorain County ...

EPA awards $200,000 to Lorain County to clean up possible contaminated lakeside site

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Plain Dealer

A 19.5-acre former iron ore shipping dock along Lake Erie in downtown Lorain will be cleaned up and redeveloped with a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said the grant will be used to clean up the Pellet Terminal site, where tons of iron ore pellets were loaded onto ships bound for factories all over the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan 9 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan 5 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Dec 30 Realtalk 25
Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07) Dec 30 Realtalk 20
News Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14) Dec 30 Realtalk 3
shooting at 3 am Dec 30 Realtalk 6
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lorain County was issued at January 13 at 4:13AM EST

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC