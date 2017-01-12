EPA awards $200,000 to Lorain County to clean up possible contaminated lakeside site
A 19.5-acre former iron ore shipping dock along Lake Erie in downtown Lorain will be cleaned up and redeveloped with a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said the grant will be used to clean up the Pellet Terminal site, where tons of iron ore pellets were loaded onto ships bound for factories all over the country.
