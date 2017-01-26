Ely Enterprises appointed Harris dealer

Ely Enterprises appointed Harris dealer

Ohio-based company will serve as distributor for Harris/IPS line of equipment for Ohio and parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Kentucky. Ely Enterprises Inc. , Lorain, Ohio, has announced it has been appointed by Cordele, Georgia-based Harris , to be its distributor in Ohio, western New York, western Pennsylvania, southern Michigan, and northern Kentucky.

