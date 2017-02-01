Cleveland 36 mins ago 10:14 a.m.Cleveland March for Refugees, Immigrants planned for Friday

Cleveland 36 mins ago 10:14 a.m.Cleve...

Protestors will meet at Market Square on W. 25th Street at 4 p.m. and will march to Cleveland City Hall and other locations. Event organizers and sponsors include Cleveland Jobs with Justice, DreamActivist Ohio, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, Interreligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia, Lorain Ohio Immigrant Rights Association, Ohio's Voice and Refugee Services Collaborative.

