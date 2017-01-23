'Bold Beginning' early literacy events
Lorain Public Library System is offering community early literacy events in Lorain. According to the library, 'We've partnered with local agencies and are participating in the Bold Beginning pilot program, where the goal is to keep children healthy and ready for kindergarten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|3 hr
|Dave Biggs
|3
|Brent Wells (Dec '14)
|Mon
|pist off
|19
|brent wells
|Mon
|pist off
|1
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC