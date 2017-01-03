Bag found in Lake Erie search for plane carrying 6
*** Embargo: Cleveland-Akron, OH *** The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for a small plane that went missing Thursday night over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from Cleveland. ***Embargo Youngstown, Ohio*** A small plane believed to have crashed in Lake Erie is registered to a beverage company executive and is based at Ohio State University Airport, the airport's director told CNN Friday.
