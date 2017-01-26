A Plan For Lorain's Future Comes Together
The city of Lorain, for the first time, is creating a comprehensive plan for developing a town that's seen some tough years recently. An outside planning group is nearing completion of a draft plan, which includes comments from residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
