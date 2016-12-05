Suspected serial predator of children caught, thanks to new...
Justin Christian, 29, was arrested Friday in Lorain in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May. Law enforcement officials say Christian is also connected to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February. This case involves a new tool a familial DNA search at the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation .
