Sex in a pan, an elk on the car: food and the stories we tell

In September, in Nebraska, my dog and I saw an elk head on the roof of a white Suburban, the spreading antlers glistening with dew, the massive skull wrapped in blue plastic, in a service area off Interstate 80. Then three slight young men wearing traditional Amish clothing stepped from the back seat and lit cigarettes, smoke reaching up into the antlers. A massive young white guy, tall and soft in a white sweatsuit, got out from the driver seat and stood at a distance with a can of Red Bull, speaking impassively on his phone.

