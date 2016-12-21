Police investigate whether serial abd...

Police investigate whether serial abductor who 'broke into at least ...

Wednesday Dec 7

Police investigate whether serial abductor who 'broke into at least two Ohio homes to kidnap little girls' was involved in other attempts He was wanted in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a six-year-old girl, both in Ohio Police are investigating if a Cleveland-area man accused of breaking into two homes to kidnap little girls was involved in any other abduction attempts. Prosecutors say Christian is suspected of kidnapping a six-year-old Cleveland girl in May and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February.

Lorain, OH

