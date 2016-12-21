Neighbor tried to save 9-year-old who died in Lorain mobile home fire
A neighbor of a 9-year-old girl who who died in an early-morning fire Friday tried to pull the little girl from the burning trailer. James Hall said that his son Jason was awake at 3:30 a.m. when the blaze spread through the neighboring trailer in the 3900 block of Reid Avenue.
