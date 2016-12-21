Music 46 mins ago 9:40 a.m.WGAR Country Jam moving from Lorain back to Berea

Music 46 mins ago 9:40 a.m.WGAR Count...

WGAR Country Jam moving from Lorain back to Berea

The event had been held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea in the past, but moved to Black River Landing in Lorain in 2016. 2017's event is scheduled to return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Aug. 19, 2017.

