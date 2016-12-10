Mrs. Abbie Hawley, beloved woman, is called by deathHere is the top...
One of Norwalk's most beloved and very finest women was called by death when Mrs. Abbie Riley Hawley, peacefully passed away Saturday at midnight at her home, 37 W. Main Street, after a long illness. The passing of this much respected and worthy matron will bring grief upon the very large number of persons who know her.
