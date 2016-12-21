Lorain humane officer has reunited, f...

Lorain humane officer has reunited, found homes for nearly 1,400 dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Rescuing animals is just another day on the job for Richard Broz, Lorain's humane officer. Returning them to their owners is even better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gym in Lorain Nov '16 Wtf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
News Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ... Oct '16 FedUp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Sep '16 Monte 24
why would anybody live in lorain? (Apr '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 7
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC