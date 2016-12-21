Lorain-County 4 mins ago 8:16 p.m.Dump truck strikes overpass, overturns in Lorain County

Lorain-County 4 mins ago 8:16 p.m.Dum...

Dump truck strikes overpass, overturns in Lorain County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a dump truck overturning off of State Route 2 in Lorain County on Monday morning. Troopers say the dump truck, driven by Freeman Miller, 69, of Millersburg, was headed west on Route 2 around 7:15 a.m. The dump bed was partially in the upright position and struck the Middle Ridge Road overpass causing damage to the bridge structure.

