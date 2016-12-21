Lorain-County 30 mins ago 6:13 p.m.9-year-old girl dies in Lorain house fire
A grandmother had been watching her 9-year old granddaughter last night, and managed to jump out a window, when a fire broke out just before 4 o'clock this morning. Firefighters were at the home along Reid Avenue in minutes and neighbors quickly woke up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Realtalk
|25
|Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Realtalk
|20
|Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Realtalk
|3
|shooting at 3 am
|Fri
|Realtalk
|6
|Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC