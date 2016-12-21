Lorain-County 30 mins ago 6:13 p.m.9-...

Lorain-County 30 mins ago 6:13 p.m.9-year-old girl dies in Lorain house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A grandmother had been watching her 9-year old granddaughter last night, and managed to jump out a window, when a fire broke out just before 4 o'clock this morning. Firefighters were at the home along Reid Avenue in minutes and neighbors quickly woke up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Fri Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Fri Realtalk 25
Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07) Fri Realtalk 20
News Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14) Fri Realtalk 3
shooting at 3 am Fri Realtalk 6
News Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ... Oct '16 FedUp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC