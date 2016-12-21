Fatal Amherst house crash case to be resolved next year
The case of an Oberlin woman charged with crashing her car into an Amherst home killing a mother of two will be resolved by early next year, Lorain attorney Jack Bradley said Wednesday. Adrianna Young, 25, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence in the July 28, 2015 crash.
