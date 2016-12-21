Elyria man dies in car crash in Lorain

Elyria man dies in car crash in Lorain

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

Edward Smedley, 37, was extricated from a silver 2008 Mazda 3 by the Lorain Fire Department after the crash that happened just after 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Foster Park Road and Orchard Hill Boulevard, according to a news release. Smedley was driving westbound on Cooper Foster Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and collided into a tree, the release said.

