Cuyahoga-County 23 mins ago 4:42 p.m....

Cuyahoga-County 23 mins ago 4:42 p.m.Police search for runaway Westlake teen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Westlake Police are asking for your help in tracking down a missing teenage girl who has again run away from home. Chloe has brown eyes, brown hair, stands 5'3, and weighs 120 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gym in Lorain Nov '16 Wtf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
News Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ... Oct '16 FedUp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Sep '16 Monte 24
why would anybody live in lorain? (Apr '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 7
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC