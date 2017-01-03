'Beloved' Lorain nurse killed in Dela...

'Beloved' Lorain nurse killed in Delaware County remembered

A Lorain woman who died Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle on the highway in Delaware County is being remembered as a "beloved" colleague by her hospital colleagues. Elizabeth Kurish, 60, was an emergency room nurse who worked at the University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center for decades, a hospital spokeswoman told cleveland.com.

