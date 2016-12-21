Authorities: 9-year-old girl dies in ...

Authorities: 9-year-old girl dies in Ohio mobile home fire

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Whiznews.com

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in northeast Ohio. The Lorain County coroner identified the girl who died in the blaze in Lorain as Nadeysha Rodriquez.

