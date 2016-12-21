9-year-old killed in Lorain trailer fire
A 9-year-old girl is dead and her grandmother is in the hospital after a trailer fire on the 3900 block of Reid Avenue early Friday morning. Police say the girl, identified as Nadeysha Rodriguez, was staying with her grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Nov '16
|Wtf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Sep '16
|Monte
|24
|why would anybody live in lorain? (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC