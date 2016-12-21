How much will your speeding ticket cost? In Northeast Ohio it depends ...
How much will your speeding ticket cost? In Northeast Ohio it depends on where you're stopped: At Any Cost Speeding in Northeast Ohio could cost you $100 in one spot and $200 on the other side of the street, a cleveland.com analysis found. Ultimately, what you pay in the region's mishmosh of mayor's courts and municipal courts boils down to one thing: Where did you get stopped? CLEVELAND, Ohio - Speeding in Northeast Ohio could cost you $100 in one spot and $200 on the other side of the street, a cleveland.com analysis found.
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gym in Lorain
|Nov '16
|Wtf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Graphic video shows police breaking windshield ...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Sep '16
|Monte
|24
|why would anybody live in lorain? (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|7
