Couple reports cash, jewelry stolen: Avon Lake police blotter
Burglary, Lake Road: On Nov. 18, a resident reported a burglary that had occurred overnight. The victims said they were home at the time of the incident but had no knowledge of it until they found credit cards and cell phones missing in the morning.
