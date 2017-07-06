Ports' shoreline permit returns to commission

Wahkiakum County commissioners on Wednesday conditionally approved an application for a shoreline management substantial development permit to allow the Port of Longview and other upriver ports to begin disposing dredged sand inside Puget Island dikes. The permit appeared on the board's agenda just in May, but commissioners sent it back to the county planning commission, at that board's request, to seek further information.

