Ports' shoreline permit returns to commission
Wahkiakum County commissioners on Wednesday conditionally approved an application for a shoreline management substantial development permit to allow the Port of Longview and other upriver ports to begin disposing dredged sand inside Puget Island dikes. The permit appeared on the board's agenda just in May, but commissioners sent it back to the county planning commission, at that board's request, to seek further information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks will a a huge Day 2 in NFL DRAFT
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC