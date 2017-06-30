Police searching Gifford Pinchot for missing Longview man
The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a 90-year-old Longview man who has been missing since Thursday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office received a call Thursday from the family of Wilford R. Johnson reporting the man missing and endangered.
