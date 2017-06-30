Loaded tanker runs aground on Columbia River
The 557-foot vessel Argent Cosmos lost its fuel pump and ran aground at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the vessel at 9 a.m. and found no signs of pollution.
