The Northwest is using grassroots action to fight fossil fuels - and you can, too
The Pacific Northwest is proving that grassroots action against the fossil fuel industry can work, and the strategies they're using can be used anywhere. The region has seen a tsunami of fossil fuel infrastructure proposals in the last few years - from coal export, oil-by-rail, liquefied natural gas, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
