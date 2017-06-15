Schools work with homeless students
According to Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, there were over 39,000 homeless students enrolled in Washington state schools during the 2015-2016 school year. Approximately 50 of these youths were in attendance at some point during the year at Wahkiakum School District.
