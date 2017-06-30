Proposed methanol plant gets key permit
A proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama has cleared another hurdle as regulators have granted an air pollution permit. The Daily News of Longview reports regulators granted the permit Wednesday for the proposed $1.8 billion plant.
