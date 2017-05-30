Millennium Bulk Terminal lands pretrial win in court
A Cowlitz County judge handed Millennium Bulk Terminals and Northwest Alloys a small early win Wednesday in its challenge to the state's denial of an aquatic lands lease for the proposed Longview coal dock. At a preliminary hearing, Judge Stephen Warning agreed to Millennium's request break the upcoming trial into two parts: In the first part, Warning will decide on the scope of the case and lay the framework for the types of arguments the parties can make.
