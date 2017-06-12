Letter: Inslee, oppose Kalama refinery
I am thankful that in response to the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Gov. Jay Inslee joined with other governors to form the United States Climate Alliance to continue efforts to fight climate change. However, Inslee needs to back his words with actions by stopping the Chinese-backed world's largest methanol refinery in Kalama.
