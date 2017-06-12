DUI patrols planned for weekend
Thanks to a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, additional law enforcement officers will be patrolling Clark and Cowlitz counties this weekend, on the lookout for impaired drivers. The state grant will pay for the officers' extra hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks will a a huge Day 2 in NFL DRAFT
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC