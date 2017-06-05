Worker who lost arm in accident tells...

Worker who lost arm in accident tells teens to know their rights,...

Wednesday May 24

Former sawmill worker Matt Pomerinke speaks Tuesday to an East Valley High School class about the work accident which took his left arm. Pomerinke travels and speaks to high school students about safety and training in the workplace.

