Woman faces charges after apparent drug-related death
Police have arrested a woman in southwestern Washington woman on suspicion of giving her roommate heroin and failing to summon medical personnel for help when the roommate overdosed. The Daily News reports 28-year-old Jessica N. Brown of Longview was arrested Sunday on suspicion of controlled substance homicide and felony delivery of heroin.
