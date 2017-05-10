Report on coal-by-rail project finds ...

Report on coal-by-rail project finds - adverse affects' in majority of study areas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Camas-Washougal Post-Record

An environmental report on the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal-by-rail project released last week has found "adverse impacts" in 19 of the 23 environmental study areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camas-Washougal Post-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks will a a huge Day 2 in NFL DRAFT Apr 28 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC