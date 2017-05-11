Program focuses on building resilience

Program focuses on building resilience

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments invites the business sector, chambers of commerce, economic development councils, local governments, school districts and other academic institutions, transit agencies, tribal governments, non-profits, conservation districts, and emergency managers to attend a developmental program on May 23, 3-6 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center located at 1900 7th Avenue, Longview. Economic Resilience is the means by which a local economy can withstand interruption due to economic adversity at any level, whether it be national, state, or local.

