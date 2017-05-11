Program focuses on building resilience
The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments invites the business sector, chambers of commerce, economic development councils, local governments, school districts and other academic institutions, transit agencies, tribal governments, non-profits, conservation districts, and emergency managers to attend a developmental program on May 23, 3-6 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center located at 1900 7th Avenue, Longview. Economic Resilience is the means by which a local economy can withstand interruption due to economic adversity at any level, whether it be national, state, or local.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks will a a huge Day 2 in NFL DRAFT
|Apr 28
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC