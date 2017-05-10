Company proposes biofuel refinery in Cowlitz County
A Houston-based group of investors is again looking to develop a biofuel refinery in Cowlitz County, more than a year after their plans for oil, propane and biofuel projects were rejected by the Port of Longview. The refinery will focus on processing biofuel only, dropping earlier plans to process crude oil too.
