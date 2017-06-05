BNSF appeals review of Washington coa...

BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

Sunday May 14

BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents. Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

