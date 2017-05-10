Review: Coal terminal would boost glo...

Review: Coal terminal would boost global climate-warming gas

Friday Apr 28

A coal-export terminal proposed in Washington state would increase cancer risks for some residents, make rail accidents more likely and add millions of metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas globally every year, according to an environmental study released Friday. Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview wants to build the facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

