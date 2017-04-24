Noise, traffic, fishing access among impacts of coal project - Fri, 28 Apr 2017 PST

Noise, traffic, fishing access among ...

Noise, traffic, fishing access among impacts of coal project

A new environmental study says a coal-export terminal proposed in southwest Washington would have major impacts on local communities, access to tribal fishing sites and rail safety. Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview is proposing a terminal along the Columbia River near Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

