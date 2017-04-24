Longview student arrested after Snapchat picture threat with BB guns
A 14-year-old teen in Washington was arrested Monday night after Longview police said he circulated a school threat using Snapchat. The boy and a second 14-year-old boy took a picture, one holding a small rifle and the other a pistol, with a message warning Mark Morris High School students to avoid school Tuesday, according to the police department's Facebook page.
