Letter: Protect river, oppose terminals
What do these three projects have in common for Southwest Washington? The world's largest methanol refinery in Kalama, North America's largest crude oil export terminal in Vancouver, and North America's largest coal export terminal in Longview. They are the three largest projects ever proposed for using fossil fuels for this area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC