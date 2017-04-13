Learn to grow giant pumpkins
On April 25 at 6:00 p.m., WSU Master Gardeners Dave Walker with his wife Colleen and Ted Cunningham will pass along tips on how to successfully grow giant pumpkins. They will discuss which varieties should be used and how to care for them that allows them to achieve their giant size.
