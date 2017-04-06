Koelsch to begin enhancement projects in Longview
Koelsch Communities is starting a $3.2 million enhancement project in Longview. The project will include the Canterbury Inn, Delaware Plaza and Canterbury Gardens and work starts this spring and upon completion, in the autumn of 2017, will enhance the look and feel of one of Longview's most respected companies.
