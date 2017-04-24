How a Single Gene Could Become a Volu...

How a Single Gene Could Become a Volume Knob for Pain

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Wired

Sitting in Cassava, a cafA© in Longview, Washington, next to a bulletin board crammed with flyers and promises-your pain-free tomorrow starts today; remember: you're not alone in your battle against peripheral neuropathy!-he tells me he cannot fathom aches or pinches or the searing scourge of peripheral neuropathy that keep millions of people awake at night or hooked on pills. He was born with a rare neurological condition called congenital insensitivity to pain, and for 36 years he has hovered at or near a 1 on the pain scale.

