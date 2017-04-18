Gordon Ramsay 'f***ing disgusted' by ...

Gordon Ramsay 'f***ing disgusted' by semen-covered mattress in hotel

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Daily Star

The Scottish superstar visited the Monticello Hotel in Longview, Washington, to help owner Phillip Lovingfoss get his business back on track in an episode of Hotel Hell . In the clip available above the 50-year-old chef takes Phillip and his staff into a $250-a-night room and hands them each a pair of UV-enabled goggles.

