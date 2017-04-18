Fishing report 4/20

Fishing report 4/20

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Baabs Teed of Vancouver holds a spring chinook she caught while anchor fishing in the lower Columbia River. Spring chinook anglers get another four days of fishing in the lower Columbia River beginning today, with recent catches better downstream than in the metropolitan area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC