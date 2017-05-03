Environmental report: a numerousa adverse impacts from Millennium coal project
An environmental report on the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal-by-rail project released today has found "adverse impacts" to 19 of its 23 environmental study areas, and says the proposed coal terminal would "cause numerous impacts to the environment, local neighborhoods and transportation."
