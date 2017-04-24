Cowlitz County fire injures two, disp...

Cowlitz County fire injures two, displaces six residents

Monday Apr 24 Read more: OregonLive.com

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire April 23, 2017 on 23rd Avenue in Longview, Washington that left residents displaced and resulted in two injuries during the response. The incident was one of three fires in Cowlitz County, and all incidents were dispatched within a few minutes of each other, according to a news release.

