Cowlitz County fire injures two, displaces six residents
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire April 23, 2017 on 23rd Avenue in Longview, Washington that left residents displaced and resulted in two injuries during the response. The incident was one of three fires in Cowlitz County, and all incidents were dispatched within a few minutes of each other, according to a news release.
